Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

