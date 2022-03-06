Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

