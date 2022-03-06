Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

