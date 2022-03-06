FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 291,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FormFactor by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FORM opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

