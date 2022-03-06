Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 14.89%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

