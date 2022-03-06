Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 6,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

