Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.77.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$15.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

