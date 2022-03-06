Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

