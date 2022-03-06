Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
