freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.27 ($27.27).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €21.86 ($24.56) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.08 and its 200 day moving average is €22.90.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

