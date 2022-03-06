Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CFO Sells $11,715.87 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $11,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

