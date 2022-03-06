Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Critical Survey

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 235.87% 31.00% TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73%

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.96 -$402.00 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.83 $354.68 million $0.81 15.64

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 5 1 2.86 TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than TIM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats TIM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

