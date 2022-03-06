FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FRP by 64.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FRP during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FRP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 57.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 8,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. FRP has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

