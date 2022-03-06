FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.