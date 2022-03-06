Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Funko updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.91 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

