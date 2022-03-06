FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will announce $16.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.42 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

FVCB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 18,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,608. The company has a market cap of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

