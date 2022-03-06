FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

HLMN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.