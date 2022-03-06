FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.