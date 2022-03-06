FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recro Pharma, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recro Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.75 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Recro Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.