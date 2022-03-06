Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Galecto stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

