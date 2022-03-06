Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

GAU opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,158,834 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.