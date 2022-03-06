Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.08.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
