Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

