Genaro Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.65 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $10.65 million and $495,683.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00035567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104389 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.