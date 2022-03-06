Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE GNE opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.
About Genie Energy (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
