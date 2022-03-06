Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE GNE opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $6,624,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.