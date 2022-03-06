Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. 838,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

