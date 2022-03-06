Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 339,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 125,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

