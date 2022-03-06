Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,994,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,230,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.