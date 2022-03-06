Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.39 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

