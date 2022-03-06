Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Humanigen worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.52. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.