George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$174.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of WNGRF opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. George Weston has a 1 year low of $77.06 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.