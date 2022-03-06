Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

