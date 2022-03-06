Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Short Interest Down 45.0% in February

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMC remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. 42,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,996. Glenfarne Merger has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

