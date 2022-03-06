Glenn W. Welling Sells 350,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

