Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period.

NYSE GLP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.94%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

