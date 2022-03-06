Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) to announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.03 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

