Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 50.3% in February

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 12,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The company has a market cap of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRS. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.