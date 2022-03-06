Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.