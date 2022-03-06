Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CTEC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
