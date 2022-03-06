Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $23.01 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.