Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.49.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
