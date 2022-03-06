Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000.

