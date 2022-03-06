Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 272,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,348. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

