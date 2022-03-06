Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $1.02 on Friday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

