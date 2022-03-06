GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

