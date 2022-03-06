GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About GoHealth (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.