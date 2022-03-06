Goldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,011.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $4,011.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00265263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,898,361 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

