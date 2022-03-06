Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 7.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 4.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 62,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

