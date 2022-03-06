Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 19,443 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Exterran worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXTN stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

