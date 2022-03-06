Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 8,581 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Ituran Location and Control worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $492.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

