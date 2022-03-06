Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Blue Foundry Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BLFY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $113,943.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.