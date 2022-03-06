Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Peoples Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 36.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

