Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

