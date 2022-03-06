Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

