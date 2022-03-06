Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
