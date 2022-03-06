Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 157,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

